Tagovailoa was sent home during Tuesday's voluntary OTA practice due to a non-COVID illness, Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network reports.
It sounds like the quarterback tried to give it a go, but there's no reason to push him or risk spreading the illness around at this point in the offseason. New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has made it clear that Tagovailoa will be his starter Week 1, though he could certainly face pressure from Teddy Bridgewater if he struggles out of the gate. Regardless, Miami's offseason is expected to look completely different this year with McDaniel at the helm and a litany of new offensive weapons at his disposal.
