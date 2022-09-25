Tagovailoa, who completed 13 of 18 passes for 186 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions and netted no gain on one rush in the Dolphins' 21-19 win over the Bills on Sunday, dealt with a back injury during the first half, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The third-year quarterback exited the game late in the first half with what was believed to be a head injury and was eventually cleared for a concussion. Tagovailoa was able to play the second half without interruption, but Rapoport notes the signal-caller's back was injured on a first-quarter sneak before locking up after the second-quarter sack that forced him from the contest. Nevertheless, Tagovailoa's ability to finish the game and his highly efficient performance overall are both highly encouraging with a short week ahead of a Week 4 road matchup against the Bengals on Thursday night.