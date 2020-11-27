Tagovailoa (left thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Coach Brian Flores relayed Thursday that he isn't "too worried about" Tagovailoa ahead of Sunday's AFC East clash. According to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, Flores will rewatch Tagovailoa's practice film to determine if the rookie is indeed able to play through the injury to his throwing hand. It appears Tagovailoa is trending in the right direction. Ryan Fitzpatrick is on standby in case Flores changes course.