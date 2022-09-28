Tagovailoa (back) said he plans to play in Thursday's game against Cincinnati, though he's officially listed as questionable on the final injury report, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

It sounds like Tagovailoa would be listed as 'probable' if the designation still existed. Still, fantasy managers should make sure he's active when the Dolphins release their inactive list a little before 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin) also is listed as questionable and like Tagovailoa seems to be on track to play.