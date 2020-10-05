Coach Brian Flores wouldn't commit to Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starter for Week 5 on Monday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Flores noted that Fitzpatrick is likely to retain the starting gig in San Francisco, per Beasley, but that a final decision hasn't yet been made. The Dolphins have only one win through four contests, so Fitzpatrick could be nearing the end of his rope as a bridge starter. Fellow rookie first-round signal-callers Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert have already gotten the opportunity to thrive under center, and it looks like Tagovailoa could get the chance to join that group before long. However, per Michael Giardi of NFL Network, Flores remains hesitant to rush Tagovailoa onto the field so soon after recovering from a serious hip injury and recent illness.