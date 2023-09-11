Tagovailoa completed 28 of 45 passes for 466 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 36-34 win over the Chargers.

Miami came out with an aggressive gameplan and put the game in Tagovailoa's hands. He responded by effectively distributing the ball to his playmakers at wide receiver -- particularly Tyreek Hill. However, Tagovailoa also pushed the ball down the field plenty, as he completed eight passes of more than 20 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown strike to Hill late in the third quarter. Tagovailoa fell just short of his career high for yards in a game, as he threw for 469 yards in Week 2 of the 2022 season against Baltimore.