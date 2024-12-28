Tagovailoa (hip) has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Browns, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Tagovailoa, who was listed as limited on the Dolphins' practice reports this week, had been listed as questionable, but the downgrade to doubtful Saturday is obviously concerning with regard to his Week 17 status. Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, if Tagovailoa is inactive versus Cleveland, Tyler Huntley would be in line to start in his place, backed up by Skylar Thompson.