Tagovailoa (left thumb) was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Dolphins, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

This seems to fall in line with what was reportedly earlier Saturday regarding Tagovailoa's status trending downward. While the Dolphins have not officially confirmed the first-round pick will be inactive, it's looking increasingly likely Ryan Fitzpatrick will make his first start since being benched back in Week 7. Ironically, the veteran's final start came against the Jets, the team he'd be in line to play Sunday, in which Fitzpatrick throw for 191 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions despite the Dolphins essentially rendering it a non-contest by the end of the first half.