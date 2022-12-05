Tagovailoa (ankle) said after Sunday's loss to the 49ers that he feels "as good as I can be coming off a game," Adam H. Beasley of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Tagovailoa was kept off the field for the Dolphins' final drive Sunday and was listed as questionable to return. He said during his postgame press conference that he'll have a few things assessed, but he didn't seem too concerned about his availability going forward. His status for next Sunday's game against the Chargers will likely come into focus based on his availability at practice this week.