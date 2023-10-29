Tagovailoa completed 30 of 45 passes for 324 yards with three touchdowns and one interception and added eight yards on six carries in the Dolphins' 31-17 win over the Patriots on Sunday. He was also charged with a lost fumble on a mishandled handoff to Raheem Mostert.

Tagovailoa's day included a couple of minor blemishes in the pair of turnovers, but the fourth-year quarterback made up for it with another sharp performance. Tagovailoa started off hot with a 42-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill in the first quarter, and he followed it up with a one-yard scoring strike to Cedrick Wilson on a quick slant in the second quarter. Tagovailoa then put the finishing touches on the two-touchdown win by hitting Jaylen Waddle from 31 yards out for his final score of the day. Tagovailoa now has five games with multiple touchdown passes, with three of those coming in the last four games. The Dolphins next gear up for a Week 9 showdown with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Germany, one in which Tagovailoa and the air attack should be busy.