Tagovailoa completed 28 of 39 passes for 325 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Dolphins' 20-13 win over the Raiders on Sunday. He also rushed twice for six yards and lost a fumble.

The Dolphins had more trouble than anticipated overall with the feisty Raiders, but Tagovailoa finished the game with another impressive stat line that included his fifth 300-yard effort and sixth multi-touchdown tally of the campaign. Tagovailoa lost star running back De'Von Achane (knee) early into the rookie's return from a four-game absence and also saw Tyreek Hill exit briefly with a hand injury before returning. While the final point total was a bit underwhelming, Tagovailoa's day certainly pleased fantasy managers and sends him into a Week 12 Black Friday afternoon divisional road clash against the Jets with plenty of momentum.