Tagovailoa completed 22 of 30 passes for 308 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Dolphins' 31-16 win over the Giants on Sunday. He also rushed twice for six yards.

Tagovailoa uncharacteristically was guilty of a pair of miscues, with his first interception late in the second quarter going for a pick-six to give the Giants their first first half-points of the season. The fourth-year pro made up for it with his yardage total and pair of touchdown passes, which went for two and 69 yards to Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, respectively. Tagovailoa has now thrown for over 300 yards in three of his first five games of the campaign, and he'll draw another favorable matchup in Week 6 when the Panthers come to town.