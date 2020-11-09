Tagovailoa completed 20 of 28 pass attempts for 248 yards and two touchdowns while adding 35 yards on seven carries during Sunday's 34-31 win over the Dolphins.

Tagovailoa completed an impressive 71 percent of his throws and averaged 8.9 yards per attempt. He completed touchdown passes to Preston Williams and Mack Hollins while also finishing just shy of the team lead in rushing. Tagovailoa was perhaps a bit overshadowed by Kyler Murray's gaudy numbers on the other side, but his own production jumped quite a bit after an underwhelming effort last week against the Rams. He's also led the team to a pair of victories since taking over under center and will look to continue his ascent next Sunday against a Chargers defense that hasn't lived up to expectations this year.