Tagovailoa completed 18 of 24 passes for 280 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Dolphins' 45-15 win over the Commanders on Sunday.

Tagovailoa and the rest of Miami's front-line players got a chance to take an early seat in the fourth quarter thanks to the expansive lead the fourth-year signal-caller played an integral part in forging. Playing against a Commanders secondary that had been victimized regularly by opposing air attacks, Tagovailoa executed an early aggressive game plan from head coach Mike McDaniel to near perfection, averaging 11.7 yards per attempt while connecting with Tyreek Hill for touchdown passes of 78 and 60 yards in the first and second quarters, respectively. Tagovailoa finished with an elite QB rating of 141.0 for the day, and he's now completed at least 70.0 percent of his passes in three straight games. Tagovailoa and his aerial weapons could be set up for another productive contest in a Week 14 home matchup against the vulnerable Titans secondary on Monday night, Dec. 11.