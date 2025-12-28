default-cbs-image
Tagovailoa is listed as the Dolphins' emergency third QB for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

As a result, Quinn Ewers and Zach Wilson are Miami's active signal-callers versus Tampa Bay. The Dolphins, who have been eliminated from playoff contention, close of their 2025 season next weekend against the Patriots.

