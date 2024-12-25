Tagovailoa (hip) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Tagovailoa was limited this past Wednesday and Thursday, before working fully Friday and approaching the Dolphins' Week 16 win over the 49ers without an injury designation. With no reported setbacks for the QB since then, there's a decent chance he follows the same pattern ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns.