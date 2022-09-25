Tagovailoa was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bills due to a head injury.
Tagovailoa headed to the locker Sunday absorbing a hit from linebacker Matt Milano, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. In his absence, Teddy Bridgewater is in at quarterback for the Dolphins.
