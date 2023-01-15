Tagovailoa (concussion) is expected to return as the Dolphins' starting quarterback during the 2023 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Tagovailoa is already ruled out for Sunday's wild-card game against the Bills as he continues to progress through the concussion protocol. Should Miami advance further in the playoffs, it appears that Tagovailoa could have a chance of gaining full medical clearance and retaking the field, but regardless of Sunday's outcome the quarterback has now made a decision on his long-term playing future. The 24-year-old hasn't yet been cleared to resume football activities since suffering his second documented concussion of the season late December, but Schefter reports that medical professionals have advised that Tagovailoa will be able to continue his NFL career when back to full health. For Sunday's wild-card matchup, Skylar Thompson is set to draw another start while Teddy Bridgewater (finger/knee) remains questionable but could be active in a backup capacity.