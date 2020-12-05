Tagovailoa (left thumb) is expected to be active Sunday against the Bengals, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

The Dolphins opted not to call up practice-squad quarterback Reid Sinnett on Saturday which seems to suggest Tagovailoa will be available to play in some capacity against the Bengals. Reinforcing that notion is a cryptic social media post by an agent of Tagovailoa's, who in a since deleted tweet, mentioned he'd be traveling to the game to watch his client play. Fantasy managers should still confirm Tagovailoa's status ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but it appears the rookie could be set for one of the easiest matchups in his young career against a depleted Bengals unit.