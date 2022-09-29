Tagovailoa (back/ankle) is expected to suit up for Thursday's game in Cincinnati, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Tagovailoa is officially listed as questionable on Miami's injury report, but he's said he plans to play and things still appear to be trending in that direction. Having the third-year quarterback under center will be good news for the fantasy prospects of top wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle (groin), though the latter is also listed as questionable. The Dolphins would turn to Teddy Bridgewater were Tagovailoa to suffer any setbacks, but it's expected that Miami's No. 1 QB will avoid the official inactives list, which will be released slightly before 7 p.m. ET.