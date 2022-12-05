Tagovailoa (ankle) could have returned to Sunday's game against the 49ers and is expected to start next Sunday against the Chargers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Tagovailoa was banged up when he fumbled on a sack during the closing minutes of Sunday's matchup and was replaced by Skylar Thompson for the Dolphins' final possession. Tagovailoa downplayed the severity of his injury during his postgame press conference but said that he'd continue to be assessed. He doesn't appear to be dealing with a significant injury and is unlikely to miss time.