Tagovailoa (left thumb) is expected to start Sunday's game against the Bengals, barring any issues during pre-game warmups, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The rookie QB injured the thumb on his throwing hand in practice back on Nov. 25 and sat out last weekend's win over the Jets, which was started by Ryan Fitzpatrick. Per Rapoport, in anticipation of returning to the lineup, Tagovailoa took most of the Dolphins' first-team signal-caller reps at practice this week. While Tagovailoa's Week 13 active status will be confirmed prior to the first wave of games Sunday -- with Miami kicking off at 1:00 ET -- it remains to be seen if a starting QB will be officially announced by the team.