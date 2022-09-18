Tagovailoa completed 36 of 50 passes for 469 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions in the Dolphins' 42-38 win over the Ravens on Sunday. He also rushed once for one yard.

After facing no shortage of adversity over his first two-plus seasons, Tagovailoa appeared to be on a mission to silence his ample pool of doubters in one half during a miraculous comeback Sunday. The 2020 first-round pick unsurprisingly focused heaviest on his explosive wideout duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to the tune of 22 completions, 361 yards and four of his touchdown passes, but he also connected with Mike Gesicki and River Cracraft for his two other scores. Tagovailoa began the comeback with a 14-yard scoring toss to the veteran tight end in the third quarter, while 48- and 60-yard connections with Hill in the fourth quarter led to a 35-35 tie. The third-year signal-caller then topped off his career-best effort with a seven-yard scoring throw to Waddle for Miami's final points of the day with 14 seconds remaining. Tagovailoa and the Dolphins' lethal air attack may have quite the task putting together a successful encore, however, as a Week 3 home matchup against the Bills awaits next Sunday.