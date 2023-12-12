Tagovailoa completed 23 of 33 passes for 240 yards without a touchdown or interception in Monday's 28-27 loss to the Titans. He added three rushing attempts for 15 yards and fumbled twice, losing one.

Tagovailoa fumbled a snap on second-and-goal from the 2-yard line to end Miami's opening drive, and the offense bogged down after Tyreek Hill left with an ankle injury on the following possession. Tua finished the first half with just 84 passing yards, and while the Dolphins found more success after Hill returned in the third quarter, Miami's three touchdowns came on a pick-six and two Raheem Mostert touchdown runs set up by fumble recoveries deep in Tennessee territory. The Dolphins got the ball down by one with 1:49 remaining but turned it over on downs with Hill playing at less than 100 percent. Given how poorly Tagovailoa played while Hill wasn't in the game, he could struggle in Week 15 against the stout Jets secondary if Hill isn't healthy.