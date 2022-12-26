Tagovailoa completed 16 of 25 passes for 310 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Packers.

It was a tale of two halves for Tagovailoa, who racked up 229 yards and his only TD before halftime but threw for only 81 yards and tossed all three of his picks after the break to squander a 20-13 lead. The third-year quarterback has been picked off in only four of his 13 starts this season, but he's tossed multiple INTs in three of those games, making him a volatile option in Week 17's road game against a Patriots team fighting for its playoff life.