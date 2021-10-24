Tagovailoa completed 32 of 40 passes for 291 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions in the Dolphins' 30-28 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He also rushed four times for 29 yards.

With Deshaun Watson-related trade rumors swirling around him, Tagovailoa put on a brilliant second-half performance that was nearly good enough for Miami to pull out a thrilling comeback win. The Dolphins defense ultimately let him down, but Tagovailoa also had to shoulder some blame after short-circuiting a first-half drive in Falcons territory with his first interception and throwing his second pick at the Atlanta 30-yard line as well early in the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, his four touchdown passes -- which went to Isaiah Ford, Mike Gesicki, Myles Gaskin and Mack Hollins -- certainly pleased fantasy managers and served as a single-game career high for the second-year signal-caller. Assuming he's still in a Dolphins uniform come Week 8, Tagovailoa will be teed up for a difficult road matchup against the Bills.