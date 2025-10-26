The Dolphins added Tagovailoa to their injury report due to an illness, but he has no designation for Sunday's game in Atlanta and is expected to start against the Falcons.

Tagovailoa was a full participant in practice throughout the week, but he may have fallen an ill at some point Friday or Saturday. In any case, whatever ailment Tagovailoa is dealing with won't prevent him from playing Sunday, though it's possible that he'll be operating at less than 100 percent health. The bout will the illness won't do Tagovailoa any favors as he looks to bounce back from a pair of poor showings in Week 6 and 7 losses to the Chargers and Browns, respectively, during which he completed 33 of 55 throws for 5.5 yards per attempt and a 1:6 TD:INT.