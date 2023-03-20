The Dolphins officially picked up Tagovailoa's fifth-year option Monday.
Miami's decision to exercise Tagovailoa's fifth-year option, giving him a guaranteed $23.2 million salary for the 2024 season, is a sign of confidence in the young signal-caller. The 25-year-old excelled in coach Mike McDaniel's system with top receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle before concussions derailed his 2022 campaign, as he led the NFL in passer rating for much of the early season. Tagovailoa has since cleared the concussion protocol, and as Mike Gavin of NBC New York reports, his offseason training thus far has prioritized techniques for avoiding future head injuries. Even with Mike Gesicki having moved to the Patriots in free agency, Tagovailoa looks primed to again lead an explosive offense in the 2023 season.
More News
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Fifth-year option to be picked up•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Won't participate in Pro Bowl Games•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Expected back as starter in 2023•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Won't play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Not yet cleared for football activity•