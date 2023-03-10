The Dolphins have informed Tagovailoa that they plan to pick up his fifth-year contract option, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Adam Schefter of ESPN report.

As a result, Tagovailoa is in line to be guaranteed $23.2 million for the coming season. By picking up his option, the Dolphins are essentially demonstrating their confidence that the No. 5 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft can effectively helm the team's offense in 2024. The 25-year-old is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he was hampered by concussion issues that limited him to 13 contests. Since the conclusion the regular season, however, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN relays that Tagovailoa has cleared the league's concussion protocol, putting the QB in a position to return to football activities once the Dolphins re-take the field.