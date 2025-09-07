Tagovailoa completed 14 of 23 passes for 114 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions while adding one rush for seven yards in the Dolphins' 33-8 loss to the Colts on Sunday. He also lost a fumble and threw a two-point conversion pass.

In a harbinger of the type of game it would be for the Dolphins' offense and Tagovailoa in particular, the 2020 first-round pick sailed a pass intended for Tyreek Hill very high on the opening drive, leading to an interception by Cameron Bynum. The veteran signal-caller then handed the ball to the Colts again on the next possession, losing a fumble recovered by former teammate Xavien Howard. Tagovailoa would go on to short-circuit another possession with a third-quarter interception in Indianapolis territory, and only his 11-yard touchdown pass to De'Von Achane and subsequent two-point conversion pass to Julian Hill in the fourth quarter gave the signal-caller's fantasy day any semblance of respectability. Tagovailoa's first opportunity for atonement comes in a Week 2 home matchup next Sunday against a Patriots defense that allowed 362 yards to the Raiders' Geno Smith in Week 1 while playing without Christian Gonzalez (hamstring).