The Dolphins are optimistic Tagovailoa (thumb) will return Sunday against the Bengals, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Tagovailoa was held out this past Sunday versus the Jets due to a left thumb injury, which included swelling and even weakness in the appendage. Afterward, coach Brian Flores noted Tagovailoa was "very close" to being able to suit up, but in the end the Dolphins opted for caution with the rookie signal-caller. Once he's medically cleared, Tagovailoa will take over the starting quarterback gig from Ryan Fitzpatrick.