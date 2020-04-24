Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Heading to Miami

The Dolphins selected Tagovailoa in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, fifth overall.

Tagovailoa was arguably the most polarizing player in this year's draft. The Alabama product might have been the first overall pick if not for his lengthy and concerning injury history that includes surgeries on both ankles as well as a serious hip injury suffered in November. Much has been made of his recovery from the hip injury, but as evidenced by the selection here, the Dolphins are confident that he will be their quarterback of the future. When healthy, Tagovailoa is a difference-maker at quarterback. He has remarkable anticipation and accuracy and has enough mobility to make plays outside the pocket. Some may question whether his gaudy production would have been the same if he didn't have an NFL-caliber receiving corps at his disposal, but the film shows that he wasn't simply propped up by the talent around him. The next question is whether Miami plans to "redshirt" him in 2020 to let him fully recover and learn behind Ryan Fitzpatrick or get him behind center right away.