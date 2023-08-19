Tagovailoa completed five of seven pass attempts for 61 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in his preseason debut against the Texans on Saturday.

Things got off to a shaky start when Tagovailoa completed his first pass to a Texans' defender for an interception. The 25-year-old rebounded on Miami's next possession by leading a 93-yard drive that led to a Raheem Mostert rushing touchdown. Tagovailoa would exit after just two drives as he prepares to start for the Dolphins once the regular season kicks off. The 2020 first-round pick is focused on staying healthy after suffering injuries to the head/neck area last year, something he prepared for by learning an improved falling technique through jiu-jitsu practice this past offseason.