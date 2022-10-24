Tagovailoa (concussion/ankle) completed 21 of 35 pass attempts for 261 yards and a touchdown while adding 15 yards on four carries in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Steelers.

Tagovailoa returned to the field after a two-game layoff due to multiple injuries, leading his team to victory in a nationally-televised game in the process. The statistics weren't gaudy from a fantasy perspective, but managers should be pleased he made it through a full game after getting knocked out early the last time he returned from injury this season. With one of the best wide receiver duos at his disposal in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Tagovailoa is an appealing fantasy option heading into a soft matchup against Detroit next Sunday.