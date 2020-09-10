Tagovailoa (hip) remains healthy despite his presence on Wednesday's injury report, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Jackson's report notes that any player receiving any type of treatment is expected to be listed on the injury report, but still confirms that "Tua is fine." Tagovailoa still practiced in full during Wednesday's session, and is fully expected to serve as the backup to Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 1's showdown at New England. This appears to be nothing out of the ordinary for a player 10 months removed from a relatively major hip injury.
More News
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Listed on injury report•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Beginning career as backup•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Could be No. 3 QB•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Looking healthy in practice•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Cleared for practice•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Working at team's facility•