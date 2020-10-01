Tagovailoa remains unlikely to practice Thursday due to a non-COVID-19-related illness, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
With Tagovailoa presumably in line to miss back-to-back practice sessions, his status for the Week 5 matchup against Seattle could ultimately end up in jeopardy due to a lack of reps. Should that end up being the case, Reid Sinnett would be the next man up from the practice squad.
More News
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Missing practice with illness•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Remaining in backup role•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Ready for season opener•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Hip issue downplayed•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Listed on injury report•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Beginning career as backup•