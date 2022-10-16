Tagovailoa (ankle), who is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Vikings but officially cleared the concussion protocol Saturday, will start Week 7 against the Steelers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Dolphins may not formally appoint Tagovailoa to the starting role until after they conclude their three Week 7 practices, but in the absence of any setbacks, the quarterback's two-game absence will come to an end. Skylar Thompson is slated to make his first NFL start against the Vikings, while Teddy Bridgewater will serve as his backup after clearing the concussion protocol Saturday but having managed only one full practice this week.