Tagovailoa completed both of his pass attempts for nine yards during Sunday's 24-0 win over the Jets.

The rookie No. 5 overall pick entered the game with 2:27 left on the clock in the fourth quarter, driving from Miami's own seven yard line. Tagovailoa wasn't tasked with doing anything more than running the clock out, so it's difficult to extrapolate much from his first professional action, but the rookie did manage to seamlessly pick up the necessary first down by virtue of completions to Patrick Laird and Jakeem Grant. It remains to be seen when Tagovailoa will officially transition into Miami's starting role, but it's at least encouraging to see tangible confirmation that the team considers him healthy enough for game-action.