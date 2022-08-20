Tagovailoa is expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins have a few big names sitting out, including WR Jaylen Waddle (undisclosed), LT Terron Armstead and CB Xavien Howard. On the other hand, Tagovailoa and WR Tyreek Hill aren't listed among the names not expected to play, suggesting they'll suit up and take some snaps together for the first time outside a practice setting.