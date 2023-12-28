Tagovailoa (thumb/quadricep) was listed as a limited participant in practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Tagovailoa has had his reps capped in both of the Dolphins' first two Week 17 practices while he manages a pair of injuries, but the coaching staff hasn't indicated that either health concern is anything that will threaten his status for Sunday's game in Baltimore. The quarterback hasn't shown any sign of being affected by the injury to the thumb on his throwing hand either, as Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network notes that Tagovailoa looked good while tossing passes in the open portion of Thursday's session. If Tagovailoa is able to put in a full practice Friday, he'll likely avoid an injury designation heading into the weekend.