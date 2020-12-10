Tagovailoa (thumb) was limited in Thursday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Tagovailoa has regularly had his practice reps capped since injuring his throwing thumb, but there's currently no reason to fear that the rookie's Week 14 availability is in any danger. With a home matchup against the high-flying Chiefs offense on deck, it makes sense for the Dolphins to ensure that Tagovailoa is ready to for the possibility of handling large passing volume.
