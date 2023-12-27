Tagovailoa (thumb/quad) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
His ability to practice in any capacity at the beginning of the week suggests neither the left thumb injury nor quad injury represents a serious threat to Tagovailoa's availability for a home game against Baltimore on Sunday. It does seem WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) is in danger of missing the game, though the Dolphins weren't ruling him out as of Wednesday afternoon.
More News
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Nears 300 yards in win•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Modest numbers without Hill in win•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Exposed after Hill injury•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Elite efficiency in Week 13 win•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Three turnovers, just one TD in win•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Eclipses 300-yard mark in win•