Tagovailoa (thumb/quad) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

His ability to practice in any capacity at the beginning of the week suggests neither the left thumb injury nor quad injury represents a serious threat to Tagovailoa's availability for a home game against Baltimore on Sunday. It does seem WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) is in danger of missing the game, though the Dolphins weren't ruling him out as of Wednesday afternoon.