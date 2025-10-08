Tagovailoa (hip/left thumb) was limited at practice Wednesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Tagovailoa, who is coming off a 256-yard, three-TD effort in the Dolphins' 27-24 loss to the Panthers this past Sunday, is now managing two injury concerns ahead of this Sunday's contest against the Chargers. While so far there's nothing to suggest that the QB's Week 6 status is in any danger, Tagovailoa will likely need to practice fully by Friday in order to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.