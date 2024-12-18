Tagovailoa (hip) was limited at practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Tagovailoa's listed limitations make his status worth tracking ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, but so far there's been nothing to suggest that the QB's Week 16 status is in danger. Tagovailoa now has two more chances to practice fully, and in turn head into the weekend without an injury designation.
