Tagovailoa (thumb) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Tagovailoa said he felt good while wearing a wrap on his left thumb at practice, per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, but he reiterated that a final decision on his Week 13 availability will come down to the coaching staff. Coach Brian Flores has already stated that Tagovailoa will start against the Bengals as long as he's healthy, but Ryan Fitzpatrick would be more than capable of commanding Miami's offense once more if the rookie can't attain full medical clearance .
