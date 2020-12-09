Tagovailoa (left thumb) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
The Dolphins continue to manage Tagovailoa's reps due to an injury to his throwing thumb, but considering that the rookie quarterback started last weekend's win over the Bengals, there's not real reason to worry about his availability. Nor did Tagovailoa look particularly hampered by the injury, as he managed a career-best 296 passing yards against Cincinnati. Tagovailoa could have to air it out in order to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes during Sunday's upcoming matchup against the Chiefs.
