The Dolphins listed Tagovailoa (finger) as a limited participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Miami listed Tagovailoa as a limited participant in each of their three practices last week due to a fractured left middle finger and a rib issue before he was ultimately active for Sunday's win over the Texans, but only available as an emergency backup. A similar fate could await Tagovailoa in Week 10, as the Dolphins face a quick turnaround with a Thursday night matchup against Baltimore. The Dolphins' decision to list Tagovailoa as limited on both of its first two practice reports of the week -- albeit with only one injury attached to his name -- doesn't seem to imply that the second-year signal-caller has made much meaningful progress in his recovery. For what it's worth, head coach Brian Flores told Oyefusi that Tagovailoa resumed throwing Monday and looked good, but the 23-year-old remains day-to-day. Flores added that if the Dolphins were playing Tuesday, Jacoby Brissett would be making his second straight start, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com.