Tagovailoa (hip) is listed on Wednesday's injury report but was a full participant in practice, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Tagovailoa could still be working back to 100 percent form, as he's coming off serious hip surgery undergone last November, but the Dolphins' decision to begin the 2020 season with only he and Ryan Fitzpatrick on the active roster is an indication that the team believes he's healthy enough to see emergency action. The rookie first-round pick will begin his career as Fitzpatrick's backup, but as Tagovailoa continues to progress in his recovery he could make a case to earn the job.