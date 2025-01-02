Tagovailoa (hip) remained limited at practice Thursday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Tagovailoa, who was inactive for this past weekend's 20-3 win over the Browns, was also limited during Wednesday's session. Per Louis-Jacques, coach Mike McDaniel noted Wednesday that the Dolphins were preparing as though Tyler Huntley would draw the start for Sunday's must-win game against the Jets, while leaving open the possibility that things could potentially change on that front if Tagovailoa's hip feels better by the end of the week. In any case, Friday's final injury report is destined to reveal the QB's Week 18 game status.