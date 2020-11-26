Tagovailoa (left thumb) remained limited at practice Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
We'll revisit the QB's status Friday, but Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel relays that coach Brian Flores isn't "too worried about" Tagovailoa as Sunday's game against the Jets approaches. A return to a full session Friday would solidify the signal-caller's Week 12 status heading into the weekend.
